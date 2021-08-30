Four drug pushers held with narcotics

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besidesrecovering 3.350-kg hashish and 25 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Nasr, Saleem, Zafar Iqbal and Riaz Hussain.