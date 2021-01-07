Four drug pushers held with narcotics in sargodha

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics.

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 3.

350 kg hashish and 10 litres of liquor.

The accused were identified as Zawar Abbas, Muhammad Naeem, Nasir Ali and Murad Khan.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.