Four drug pushers held with narcotics in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered 2.

120 kg hashish, 1.450 Kg heroin and a rifle 223 bore including 11 bullets from them.

The accused were identified as Shakir, Ameer Jan, Arshad Mehmood and Muhammad Arif.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.