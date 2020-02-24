UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Pushers Including 3 Women Arrested In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:11 PM

Four drug pushers including 3 women arrested in Lahore

Sadar Division Police arrested four drug pushers including three women and recovered eight kilogramme drugs during an operation in Manga Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sadar Division Police arrested four drug pushers including three women and recovered eight kilogramme drugs during an operation in Manga Mandi.

On the directions of SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, a special police team led by ASP Raiwind conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Irfan alias Fani, Kirn alias Sana, Mafia Bibi and Ayesha Bibi with heroin, charas and opium.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Raiwind Police Drugs Manga Women

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Fina ..

1 minute ago

Deals for first and second days of UMEX and SimTEX ..

16 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges M ..

2 minutes ago

US Stocks Plunge Most Since August as Virus Contag ..

2 minutes ago

Murree police arrest 16 proclaimed offenders

2 minutes ago

Mr. & Mr. Junior South 2020 bodybuilding, physique ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.