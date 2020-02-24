Four drug pushers including 3 women arrested in Lahore

Sadar Division Police arrested four drug pushers including three women and recovered eight kilogramme drugs during an operation in Manga Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sadar Division Police arrested four drug pushers including three women and recovered eight kilogramme drugs during an operation in Manga Mandi.

On the directions of SP Sadar Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, a special police team led by ASP Raiwind conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Irfan alias Fani, Kirn alias Sana, Mafia Bibi and Ayesha Bibi with heroin, charas and opium.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.