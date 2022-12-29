Four Drug Pushers Including Two Women Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug including two women who used to work for drug mafia and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possessions.
Talking to journalists, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle Mian Afzaal Shah has said that during a crackdown against the drug trafficking mafia, police arrested four drug sellers among them two women, working for the drug mafia.
He said that 2.20-kilogram chars recovered from Nabeela, 1.35-kilogram chars from Khadija, 1.30-kilogram chars from Bilal Yousaf and 1.40-kilogram chars from Ghulam Murtaza.
He said that the accused were sent behind the bars after registration of a case under the narcotics act.