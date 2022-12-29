Four drug pushers including two women arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug including two women who used to work for drug mafia and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possessions.

Talking to journalists, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle Mian Afzaal Shah has said that during a crackdown against the drug trafficking mafia, police arrested four drug sellers among them two women, working for the drug mafia.

He said that 2.20-kilogram chars recovered from Nabeela, 1.35-kilogram chars from Khadija, 1.30-kilogram chars from Bilal Yousaf and 1.40-kilogram chars from Ghulam Murtaza.

He said that the accused were sent behind the bars after registration of a case under the narcotics act.