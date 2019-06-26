UrduPoint.com
Four Drug Pushers Rounded Up In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four drugs pushers and recovered 5.540kg charas.

According to the police, PS Rangpura intercepted Ghulam Rasool and Umair near Pull Sunyarian and recovered 1.360kg and 1.

340kg charas, respectively.

PS Muradpur managed to arrest Almaroof from Christian Twon with 1.260kg hashish.

Meanwhile, PS Motara arrested Iqbal near Jamkey Road with 1.389kg charas.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

