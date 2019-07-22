Four drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 5.230-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Monday arrested four drug-pushers and recovered 5.230-kg charas from them.

According to police, Motara police intercepted Javed Masih near Baqarpur Mor and recovered 1.460-kg charas from him.

Beguwala police arrested one Umar from Adda Beguwala with 1.350-kg charas. Satra police arrested Anwar and recovered 1.260-kg charas from him.

Also, Sabzpir police arrested Lateef with 1.160-kg charas. Police have registered separate cases.