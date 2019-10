(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 5.210kg charas.

According to the police, PS Cantt arrested Shahid, Qisar and Asif besides recovering narcotics.

Meanwhile, PS Bambanwala arrested Dilawar and recovered 1.230kg charas.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.