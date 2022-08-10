UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Smugglers Arrested With 3kg Ice, 15 Dancing Pills

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday foiled the smuggling of ice drug, arrested four accused and recovered 3.106 Kilogram ice and 15 dancing pills from their possession.

Following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, Abbottabad Police started a massive drive against drug dealers and arrested a 4-member inter-provincial gang that was providing ice drug and dancing pills to young boys and girls in schools, colleges and universities of the district. Police also recovered 3.106 kg of ice, and 15 dancing pills and registered a case against them.

While addressing a press conference, the DPO said initially on August 6, police arrested the accused Mubin Shah, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, and seized six dancing pills and 437 grams of ice drug from his custody. On the disclosure of the arrested accused Mubin, Abbottabad police nabbed Saqib Ali, a resident of Mansehra, who was a part of the drug dealer gang, he added.

Sajjad Khan further said that police also recovered four dancing pills and 480 grams of ice from their possession, while Sanaullah, a resident of Phulra Mansehra, was arrested along with four dancing pills.

The DPO said by widening the scope of the investigation against the accused, the investigation was carried forward very carefully and on the identification, more than 615 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested Mubin Shah, 595 grams of ice from Saqib and 484 grams of ice from the third arrested accused Sanaullah.

He said that during the investigation, the accused revealed the involvement of their fourth companion Qasim, a resident of Desal, who was later arrested by Abbottabad police along with 596 grams of ice.

Through the investigation, the suspects were found to be involved in the supply of drugs to young boys and girls in educational institutions of Abbottabad and other provinces, on which the DPO directed the investigation team to contact the police chiefs of other districts and arrest the network of drug dealers.

