Four drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested four drug pushers and seized narcotics from their possession during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that factory area police conducted raid at a house and arrested Shahid along with 500 litres liquor.

Similarly, Mansoorabad police signaled rickshaw at Jhumra road and arrested rickshaw driver Afzal along with 10 kilograms heroin and 11 kgs charas.

Meanwhile, City Jaranwala police recovered 38 litres liquor from drug pusher Zeeshan near Cinema chowk, whereas drug dealer Siddique was arrested along with 1.68 kg charas from 240 mor.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.