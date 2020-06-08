UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Traffickers Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

Four drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested four drug pushers and seized narcotics from their possession during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested four drug pushers and seized narcotics from their possession during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that factory area police conducted raid at a house and arrested Shahid along with 500 litres liquor.

Similarly, Mansoorabad police signaled rickshaw at Jhumra road and arrested rickshaw driver Afzal along with 10 kilograms heroin and 11 kgs charas.

Meanwhile, City Jaranwala police recovered 38 litres liquor from drug pusher Zeeshan near Cinema chowk, whereas drug dealer Siddique was arrested along with 1.68 kg charas from 240 mor.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Jaranwala Kyrgystani Som From

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

9 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,037 new COVID-19 recoveries

41 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

41 minutes ago

Chile Designates 653 Deaths as Potential COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Released Iranian-American Doctor Rejects 'Unfair' ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Enters Recession With GDP Slumping by 0.6% Q ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.