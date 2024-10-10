Four drug traffickers held, hashish seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The district police held four drug traffickers and seized narcotics from their possession, on Thursday.

According to police sources, Satiana police nabbed a drug peddlers Yasin with 1.

4kg hashish and Sultan with 90 liters of liquor.

Samanabad police apprehended Ishtiaq and seized 1.3kg hashish while Batala colony police arrested one Iftikhar Ali with 1kg hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused.