Four Drugs Peddlers Arrested In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a crackdown against drugs selling mafia, Attock police on Saturday arrested as many four drug smugglers, among them a female member of intercity racket of narcotics peddlers and recovered over four kilogram of contrabands.
According to a Police spokesman, in a crackdown against drugs sellers across the district, New Air port police arrested a female member of intercity racket of narcotics peddlers identified as Phool Bibi and recovered hashish and ice from her possession.
Separately, the Attock Khurd Police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from KP to Punjab and arrested a drugs smuggler.
According to police sources, during checking of Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Peshawar at Attock Khurd police station limits, police recovered 1.
40 kilogram of heroin from Abdul Rehman.
During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of an interprovincial gang of drugs smugglers.
The Hassanabdal Police recovered 1.54 kilogram of hashish from Liaquat Ali during raid at his narcotics den in mohallah Shahaeedabad.
Moreover, Attock city Police arrested Nadeem Niamat and recovered 1.4 kilogram of hashish from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused under the 9-c of Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria6 minutes ago
-
Grand dinner at Islamabad Club fosters camaraderie and future collaborations6 minutes ago
-
Four drugs peddlers arrested in Attock6 minutes ago
-
OPGF urge resolution for overseas Pakistanis' issues6 minutes ago
-
Accused convicted6 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9-year rigorous imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held16 minutes ago
-
Multan Police seizes massive drug cache, three arrested16 minutes ago
-
Kohyar Domki condemns terrorist attack in Qalat, expresses condolence over martyrdom of security per ..26 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan Zehri condemns terrorist attack, praises security forces for successful clearance operati ..26 minutes ago
-
IBCC & AKU-EB successfully conclude 3-day capacity building workshop for Punjab exam boards26 minutes ago