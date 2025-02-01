Four drugs peddlers arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a crackdown against drugs selling mafia, Attock police on Saturday arrested as many four drug smugglers, among them a female member of intercity racket of narcotics peddlers and recovered over four kilogram of contrabands.

According to a Police spokesman, in a crackdown against drugs sellers across the district, New Air port police arrested a female member of intercity racket of narcotics peddlers identified as Phool Bibi and recovered hashish and ice from her possession.

Separately, the Attock Khurd Police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from KP to Punjab and arrested a drugs smuggler.

According to police sources, during checking of Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Peshawar at Attock Khurd police station limits, police recovered 1.

40 kilogram of heroin from Abdul Rehman.

During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of an interprovincial gang of drugs smugglers.

The Hassanabdal Police recovered 1.54 kilogram of hashish from Liaquat Ali during raid at his narcotics den in mohallah Shahaeedabad.

Moreover, Attock city Police arrested Nadeem Niamat and recovered 1.4 kilogram of hashish from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused under the 9-c of Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and started further investigation.