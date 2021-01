(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Four drugs peddlers were caught with more than three kg narcotics said Alipur police on Thursday.

The police team also recovered four stolen motorbikes from the outlaws.

The accused identified as--Ghulam Shabir, Irfan alias Ifi, Zafar Hussain alongwith an unidentified drug pusher, were sent to lock up for further investigation.