Four drugs pushers arrested in Attock

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four drugs pushers and recovered 5.60 kg narcotics from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four drugs pushers and recovered 5.60 kg narcotics from their possession. According to Police spokesman, during crackdown against drugs pushers, Attock Khurd Police arrested Tariq Mehmood, Injra Police arrested Mohabat Hussain, Pindigheab Police arrested Mumtaz Khan and Hassanabdal Police arrested Sher Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.