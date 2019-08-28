UrduPoint.com
Four Drugs Pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:26 PM





SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 2.525kg charas and 20-litre liquor from their possessions.

According to the police, PS City Pasrur intercepted Iftikhar near Satra More and recovered 1.

325kg hashish while PS Sabz Pir managed to arrest Shahid with 1.200kg charas.

Meanwhile, PS Sadr Pasrur arrested Tariq from Kalowali and Khalid with 20-liter liquor.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

