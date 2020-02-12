Four Drugs Pushers Held In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:41 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four drugs pushers including a woman and recovered 5.930 kg hash from their possession here on Wednesday.
According to police, PS Niakapura, on a tip off, raided at Shafi Da Patha and arrested a drugs pusher Nughmana Bibi with 2.
260 kg hash.
PS Cantt arrested two drugs pushers- Zeeshan and Hammad and recovered 1.260 kg, 1.150 kg hash each from them.
Meanwhile, PS Motra intercepted a village and recovered 1.260 kg hash from the accused.
Police had registered separate cases against them and investigations were underway.