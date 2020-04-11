Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sargodha

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 290-liter liquor and 2.150 kg hashish from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 290-liter liquor and 2.150 kg hashish from them.

According to a police spokesman, during continued drive against drugs pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places and arrested four drugs pushers as named Masood, Dawood, Ramzan and Iftikhar.

Police managed to recover 2.150 kg Hashish and 290-liter liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.