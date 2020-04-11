UrduPoint.com
Four Drugs Pushers Rounded Up In Sargodha

Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered 290-liter liquor and 2.150 kg hashish from them.

According to a police spokesman, during continued drive against drugs pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places and arrested four drugs pushers as named Masood, Dawood, Ramzan and Iftikhar.

Police managed to recover 2.150 kg Hashish and 290-liter liquor from them.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

