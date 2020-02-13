Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday have arrested four drugs pushers and recovered 5.880 kg hash from their possession.

According to police, PS Niakapura, on a tip off, stopped Ejaz near Govt school and recovered 2.460 kg hash from him.

PS Cantt, managed to arrest Jamsheed from Sahowali Phatak and Rohiat from Khuwaja Safdar road and recovered 1.150 kg hash each from their possession.

Meanwhile, PS Kotli Loharian arrested Nadeem from Sherpur with 1.120 kg hash.

Further investigations were underway.