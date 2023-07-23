Open Menu

Four Drugs Smugglers Rounded Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihsanullah khan on Sunday said that operations were underway to eliminate drugs from the society, strict action continued against drugs smugglers.

On the direction of Secretary excise Aftab-u-Din Director Narcotics Control, Zahid Iqbal Khan Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control and Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Regio, Akif Nawaz Khan SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region along with Ali Jan Khan Additional SHO and Sahibzada Saad and Gulzeb Khan Assistant Sub-Inspector and others have arrested four important members of international and inter-provincial smugglers group in a successful operation near Motorway Mardan.

The accused are operating an international and inter-provincial drugs network. Important evidence of international and inter-provincial drug trafficking and dealing was obtained from the mobile phones of the arrested smugglers, more revelations are expected.

Case has been registered in the police station Excise Mardan region for further investigation and legal action in the case.

