Four Educational Institutions Sealed Over Violation Of Covid-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:06 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Cantt along with National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team on Friday sealed four private educational institutions as they were still operational.

According to a handout issued here, the AC Cantt Israr Nousheen said that according to a directive issued by NCOC, the district administration had ordered closure of all education institutions from September 4 to 15 while there were reports that some schools were still opened in cantonment areas.

She said that during raids students were present in four schools in different areas of cantt and were attending the classes in school uniform which was a clear violation of government orders to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The AC that strict monitoring of educational institutions would be carried out regularly and if any school or college found open would be sealed.

