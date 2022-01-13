Four electricity feeders to be installed in FDA City

Four electricity feeders at a cost of Rs 401 million will be installed in the FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Four electricity feeders at a cost of Rs 401 million will be installed in the FDA City.

The electricity distribution system, including 11 KV, HT/LT overhead and underground installations, will be laid down under the project for which tenders have been sought.

This was said by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Rizwan Nazir while presiding over a review meeting of the city.

The meeting was told that tenders for No 5,8,9 and 11 under external electrification scheme had been sought till February 1. After issuing work orders, the projects would be completed within 12 months.

The cost of laying down the distribution network on feeder No 5 will be Rs 92.9 million,cost of Feeder No 8 will be Rs 152.4 million while the cost of feeder No 9 is Rs 60 millionand feeder No 11 is Rs 95.5 million.