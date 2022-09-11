Four eunuchs, driver injured in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as four eunuchs and a driver of the Taxi-car they were on board were injured in a shoot-out by unidentified gunman in Kabutar Chowk here on Sunday, Police control confirmed the firing incident.

The eunuchs were shot while returning from the music festival while the gunman managed to escape, an official of the Police told media men.

He said the injured eunuchs were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and a case has been registered against unidentified gunman.

According to the spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Asim ,the driver also received bullet injuries and was shifted to intensive care unit while out of the four three transgender who have minor injuries and were discharged after medical treatment while one injured eunuch has been admitted and his condition is out of danger.