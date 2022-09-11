UrduPoint.com

Four Eunuchs, Driver Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Four eunuchs, driver injured in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as four eunuchs and a driver of the Taxi-car they were on board were injured in a shoot-out by unidentified gunman in Kabutar Chowk here on Sunday, Police control confirmed the firing incident.

The eunuchs were shot while returning from the music festival while the gunman managed to escape, an official of the Police told media men.

He said the injured eunuchs were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and a case has been registered against unidentified gunman.

According to the spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Asim ,the driver also received bullet injuries and was shifted to intensive care unit while out of the four three transgender who have minor injuries and were discharged after medical treatment while one injured eunuch has been admitted and his condition is out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Peshawar Police Music Driver Reading Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

13 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.