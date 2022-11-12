UrduPoint.com

Four Examination Centers Established In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Higher education Department Punjab Ahmed Raza Sarwar has said four examination centers have been established for admission in medical and dental colleges organized by the University of Health Sciences.

He stated this while reviewing arrangements made in the examination halls set up in Government College Women's University and Government Jinnah Islamia College on Saturday.

The secretary said that a total of 3,692 male and female students would participate in the entrance test to be held at 11:00am on November 13 at Government College Women University, Government Jinnah Islamia College, Government Comprehensive school and Government PilotSecondary School.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar, Deputy Director (DD) Colleges Professor Shams and CEO Education Tariq Rathore were also present.

