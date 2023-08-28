Four extortionists held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Murtaza Chowrangi area of the megalopolis arrested four allegedly involved in extortion collection.

Arrested were identified as Muhammad Bilal alias Sardar, Leri Khan alias Haider Bugti, Abid Ali and Jameel Ahmed, according to spokesman for Rangers on Monday.

The arrested confessed collecting extortion in Godown Chowrangi, Bilal Colony and other areas from the factory owners by threatening them. They also used to get their men hired in the factories.

Raids were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.