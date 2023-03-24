Four facilitators among 40 suspects arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) ::The district police have arrested 40 suspects including four facilitators of proclaimed offenders during a search and strike operation in the limits of Kohat Billy Tang police station.

A Kohat police spokesman here on Friday said that the operation was conducted on intelligence shared by law enforcement agencies, adding the operation was jointly conducted by Police and Elite Force.

The police recovered one repeater gun, three pistols, dozens of cartridges and 3,600 grams of hashish from the arrested accused.

Under the supervision of DSP Gumbat Asif Sharif and SHO Billy Tang Waqar Afridi, the teams searched more than 80 targeted houses in the operation conducted in the villages of Dheri Banda, Orakzai Banda, Kharmato and adjacent areas.

All the detained persons were transferred to Billy Tang police station for interrogation and further legal action.

