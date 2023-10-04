Four facilitators of criminals arrested from Kashmore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in village Mubarak Bhayo of district Kashmore arrested four alleged facilitators of Bhayo gang and other criminals.

Arrested were identified as Saddarudin, Bilawal Khan, Allah Dino and Muhammad Salman, according to spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rangers recovered 2 SMGs, a pistol, three 12 bore double barrels, a 12 bore single barrel, 94 different types of ammunition, a binocular, mobile phone and cash from the possession of arrested.

Arrested along with recovered arms and ammunition had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.