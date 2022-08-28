Four factories sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed 4 factories for causing pollution in the district.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said on Sunday that teams of environment department checked various factories and brick kilns and found 4 factories emitting excessive smoke which were polluting environment.

The EPD teams imposed fine of Rs 200,000 to the owners of Hasnain Dyeing Aminpur Bypass,Khawaja Sizing Sargodha Road, brick kiln house in Chak No.224-RB and Rehman Dyeingat Ittehad Road, he added.