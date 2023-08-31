Open Menu

Four Factories Sealed For Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Four factories sealed for pollution

The district environment department sealed four factories during a special drive launched against smoke emitting factories

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The district environment department sealed four factories during a special drive launched against smoke emitting factories.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Nawaz on Thursday said that the department teams inspected 35 factories overall and gave a deadline of one week for rectifying the tools used to control smoke for the safety of the environment.

The teams also imposed fines of Rs 300,000 on various other factories. They registered cases against 15 kiln owners running without zigzag technology, sealed two and fined Rs 500.000.

The squads also challaned 66,000 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 45,400 on them.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to ..

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to receive international acclaim ..

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and fac ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and faculties

5 minutes ago
 KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grieva ..

KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grievances on priority

1 second ago
 DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

2 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins train ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins training of DEOs on EMS software

4 seconds ago
 Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. ..

Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. Mahar

5 seconds ago
APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volu ..

APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volume

7 seconds ago
 DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legis ..

DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legislation

20 minutes ago
 ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, ..

ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, professional beggars

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee's decline against US Dollar persis ..

Pakistani rupee's decline against US Dollar persists amid economic challenges

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to provide facilities to over ..

Caretaker PM directs to provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis at airports

37 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order against Imaan Mazari's arrest

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan