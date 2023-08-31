Four factories sealed for pollution

The district environment department sealed four factories during a special drive launched against smoke emitting factories

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The district environment department sealed four factories during a special drive launched against smoke emitting factories.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Nawaz on Thursday said that the department teams inspected 35 factories overall and gave a deadline of one week for rectifying the tools used to control smoke for the safety of the environment.

The teams also imposed fines of Rs 300,000 on various other factories. They registered cases against 15 kiln owners running without zigzag technology, sealed two and fined Rs 500.000.

The squads also challaned 66,000 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 45,400 on them.