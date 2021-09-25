Four factories sealed for spreading pollution: DC Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood launched night operations in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad and sealed four factories for spreading Pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood launched night operations in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad and sealed four factories for spreading Pollution.

Talking to media Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood said that they had conducted a night operation on the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in various localities including Industrial Estate Hayatabad along with the official of the Environmental Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein four factories sealed for spreading pollutions.

Emissions from these factories were increasing environmental pollution so action had been taken immediately against the owners of four factories and sealed for violating environment department code of conduct.

He said during the raid Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah along with officials of Environment Department conducted the raid and found such violation. Legal action would be taken against these factory owners, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (retd) Khalid Mahmood said.