Four Fair-price Stall Cancelled For Fleecing Buyers

Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has cancelled four fair-price stalls at various locations in the city and booked two shopkeepers for selling fruits and vegetables at exorbitant rates to the buyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has cancelled four fair-price stalls at various locations in the city and booked two shopkeepers for selling fruits and vegetables at exorbitant rates to the buyers.

Chairman, market committee, Roshdil khan Hoti took action against the violators during his surprise visit at various stalls, following public complaints for non-compliance of official rates.

He was accompanied by other ICT officials during the visit.

The stall cancelled included, Prime Minister staff colony, G-11/2, G-11/4 and F-10/2, while the owners of stalls were shifted to police station for further legal actions.

However, the stall at G-10 goal chowk and other were found adhere to price list, said a statement issued by ICT.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Roshdil Khan said around 21 stalls were established across the city, a month ago, in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and local administration so the people can purshase fruits and vegetables at controlled rates.

The initiative was aimed at providing swift relief to the masses amid artificial inflation in the country as per the vision of Prime Minister lmran khan, he said.

Hoti said CDA had provided the land to establish those stalls while the teams of ICT administration comprising assistant commissioners and magistrates were constantly monitoring the prices there.

To a query, he said the market committee was providing fruits and vegetables to stall holders at controlled rates through open auctioning at 'Sabzi Mandi' with good profit margin to sell them to purchasers at official rates.

The stallholder were strictly asked to exhibit official rate list on prominent places for the convenience of the buyers, he added.

