Four Faisalabad Electric Supply Company officials suspended

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Engineer Muhammad Umer Lodhi has suspended four officials over negligence in duty here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Engineer Muhammad Umer Lodhi has suspended four officials over negligence in duty here Wednesday.

The suspended officials included acting Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) FESCO Narwala Sub Division Asim Iqbal Sargana, Muhammad Sabir LM-I acting LS-II, Lineman Muhammad Yousaf and Naib Qasid.