Four Family Members Die In Chunian Roof Collapse

Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A man, his wife and two daughters were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Chunian Muhallah Sheikhanwala on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the victims were asleep in their house when the house building that was in a dilapidated condition, collapsed. They were trapped under the debris.

Hearing the loud sound of the building collapsing and subsequent screams of the residents, nearby people rushed to the spot for helping them, news channels reported.

They also called rescue teams. The rescuers along with local police reached the place and launched an operation to bring the victims out of the rubble.

They removed the debris and shifted the persons to a nearby hospital where four of a family members including two minor girls lost their lives.

