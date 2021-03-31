Four family members found dead in Hasilpur

As many as four persons of a family were found dead in Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as four persons of a family were found dead in Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Nadeem (40) was found hanging from a ceiling fan while his wife Saima (34), daughter Muniha (6) and son Azan (4) were found dead on bed.

The police has suspected it be a case of suicide and murder.

Teams of Punjab Forensic Science Agency and CrimeScene Unit have reached the site and collected evidences.

Police was investigating the matter.