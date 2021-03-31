UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Family Members Found Dead In Hasilpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:19 PM

Four family members found dead in Hasilpur

As many as four persons of a family were found dead in Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as four persons of a family were found dead in Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Nadeem (40) was found hanging from a ceiling fan while his wife Saima (34), daughter Muniha (6) and son Azan (4) were found dead on bed.

The police has suspected it be a case of suicide and murder.

Teams of Punjab Forensic Science Agency and CrimeScene Unit have reached the site and collected evidences.

Police was investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Punjab Suicide Wife Hasilpur SITE Family From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, 2,202 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Hunter Biden Says Did Nothing Unethical While Work ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Is in Favor of JCPOA Restoration in Its Ini ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in train accident in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago

Sindh police head constables promoted

5 minutes ago

Business community for better incentives package t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.