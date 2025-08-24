Four Family Members Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) At least four family members suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion on Sargodha Road in Sheikhupura Sunday afternoon when a gas tank meant for filling balloons exploded. The injured were quickly transported to the hospital.
According to the police, the incident occurred when a gas tank used for filling balloons exploded and injured four persons, a local news channel reported.
The authorities have confirmed that the gas tank malfunctioned, leading to the tragic accident.
Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene and the injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigations are going on to determine the exact cause of the tank's failure.
