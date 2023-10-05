Open Menu

Four Family Members Killed In A Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members including two women were killed in a road accident on the Indus Highway here on Thursday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Four family members including two women were killed in a road accident on the Indus Highway here on Thursday.

According to rescue details, Dilbaz Khan, a resident of Bannu was heading towards the airport in a car along with his family members to catch a flight for Bahrain when a coaster coming from the opposite direction collided with his car.

Consequently, Dilbaz Khan and three members of his family were killed.

Dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and the coaster driver was arrested.

