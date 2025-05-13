Four Family Members Killed In Kotri, Sindh.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Four family members were stabbed to death in their house in the Khuda Ki Basti area of Jamshoro district, Sindh.
According to a private news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Zafar Siddiqui said that the victims have been identified as Imran Ahmed Khan, his wife Aaliya, and their two young children.
A sharp weapon killed all four of them.
Police believe the murders are linked to an honor killing, as Imran had married his wife nine years ago and settled in Kotri. The family originally belonged to Balochistan.
SSP Siddiqui said the bodies appeared to be three days old. They have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination. Investigations are underway.
