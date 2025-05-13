Open Menu

Four Family Members Killed In Kotri, Sindh.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Four family members killed in Kotri, Sindh.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Four family members were stabbed to death in their house in the Khuda Ki Basti area of Jamshoro district, Sindh.

According to a private news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Zafar Siddiqui said that the victims have been identified as Imran Ahmed Khan, his wife Aaliya, and their two young children.

A sharp weapon killed all four of them.

Police believe the murders are linked to an honor killing, as Imran had married his wife nine years ago and settled in Kotri. The family originally belonged to Balochistan.

SSP Siddiqui said the bodies appeared to be three days old. They have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination. Investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 hour ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 hour ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

2 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

2 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

15 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

16 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

16 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan