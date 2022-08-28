Four family members killed in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Four members of a family were killed on Sunday when unidentified assailants stormed their house and opened fire on them at Katlang Babozai of Mardan district.

The deceased includes a father, son, grandson, and a woman who died on the spot, according to a media report.

They were identified as Sabz Ali, 65-year-old, Asad Ali son of Sabz Ali, 19-year-old, Abu Bakr son of Asad Ali, 3-year-old, and an unnamed woman.

The assailants managed to flee from the crime scene, said the police. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Katlang Headquarters Hospital.