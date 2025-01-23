Four family members killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A couple with two children died after a motorcycle collided with a bus near

Chak No 28 Katcha Khoh on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a family was travelling on a motorcycle when

a speeding bus hit them near Chak No 28 Adda Katcha Khoh.

As a result, Abdul Rasheed, his wife Haseena and children Rashid and Asif

died on the spot.

The victim family belonged to Chak No 84/10R.