Four Family Members Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A couple with two children died after a motorcycle collided with a bus near

Chak No 28 Katcha Khoh on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a family was travelling on a motorcycle when

a speeding bus hit them near Chak No 28 Adda Katcha Khoh.

As a result, Abdul Rasheed, his wife Haseena and children Rashid and Asif

died on the spot.

The victim family belonged to Chak No 84/10R.

