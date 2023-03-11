UrduPoint.com

Four Family Members Killed, Six Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Four family members killed, six hurt in road mishap

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four persons of a family were killed while six others sustained serious injuries due to a collision between a car and a passenger coaster at Multan Road on Saturday.

According to details, a passenger coaster was coming to Vehari from Multan and collided with a car while saving a rickshaw near Morr Rab Rakha. As a result, four persons of a family, including a woman and her son, died on the spot while six others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to their native town, 55/WB, and the injured to the district headquarters hospital, Vehari where the condition of the two injured was said to be critical.

The coaster driver managed to escape from there. The eyewitnesses said that the incident took place due to the over-speeding of the coaster and the over-taking of the rickshaw.

The deceased were identified as ASI Vehari Police Muhammad Farooq's wife Anum Bibi, his 9-year-old son Affan Farooq, his mother-in-law Surayyah Bibi, and brother-in-law Osman. They were going to Dunyapur to attend a marriage ceremony.

The injured were identified as Sana Bibi, Muhammad Osman, Shah Zain, Aneeb Ahmad, Ijaz Qadri, and Hanif.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Driver Marriage Road Car Died Wife Vehari Women Family From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.