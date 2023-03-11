Four family members killed, six hurt in road mishap

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :At least four persons of a family were killed while six others sustained serious injuries due to a collision between a car and a passenger coaster at Multan Road on Saturday.

According to details, a passenger coaster was coming to Vehari from Multan and collided with a car while saving a rickshaw near Morr Rab Rakha. As a result, four persons of a family, including a woman and her son, died on the spot while six others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to their native town, 55/WB, and the injured to the district headquarters hospital, Vehari where the condition of the two injured was said to be critical.

The coaster driver managed to escape from there. The eyewitnesses said that the incident took place due to the over-speeding of the coaster and the over-taking of the rickshaw.

The deceased were identified as ASI Vehari Police Muhammad Farooq's wife Anum Bibi, his 9-year-old son Affan Farooq, his mother-in-law Surayyah Bibi, and brother-in-law Osman. They were going to Dunyapur to attend a marriage ceremony.

The injured were identified as Sana Bibi, Muhammad Osman, Shah Zain, Aneeb Ahmad, Ijaz Qadri, and Hanif.