Four Family Members Sustain Burns
Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM
Four members of a family, including father with three sons, sustained burn injuries after a
fire erupted due to a gas cylinder leakage near Shalimar colony Bosan road
According to the Rescue 1122 , the fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cylinder
near Shalimar colony Bosan road in which a man with three children sustained
burns.
Upon receiving information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the
victims to the Nishtar hospital.
The injured were identified as 40-year-old Ahad and his three children- Shaheez, Amar
and Zunaira.
