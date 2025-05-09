Four family members sustain burns

(@FahadShabbir)

Four members of a family, including father with three sons, sustained burn injuries after a

fire erupted due to a gas cylinder leakage near Shalimar colony Bosan road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Four members of a family, including father with three sons, sustained burn injuries after a

fire erupted due to a gas cylinder leakage near Shalimar colony Bosan road.

According to the Rescue 1122 , the fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cylinder

near Shalimar colony Bosan road in which a man with three children sustained

burns.

Upon receiving information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the

victims to the Nishtar hospital.

The injured were identified as 40-year-old Ahad and his three children- Shaheez, Amar

and Zunaira.