Open Menu

Four Family Members Sustain Burns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 09:46 PM

Four family members sustain burns

Four members of a family, including father with three sons, sustained burn injuries after a

fire erupted due to a gas cylinder leakage near Shalimar colony Bosan road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Four members of a family, including father with three sons, sustained burn injuries after a

fire erupted due to a gas cylinder leakage near Shalimar colony Bosan road.

According to the Rescue 1122 , the fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cylinder

near Shalimar colony Bosan road in which a man with three children sustained

burns.

Upon receiving information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the

victims to the Nishtar hospital.

The injured were identified as 40-year-old Ahad and his three children- Shaheez, Amar

and Zunaira.

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Paki ..

Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes

3 minutes ago
 DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

5 minutes ago
 Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC

Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC

5 minutes ago
 AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resourc ..

AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resources for promotion of quality h ..

5 minutes ago
 India should be given more forceful response: Shar ..

India should be given more forceful response: Sharjeel Mir

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson f ..

Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson for generations: Rasool Bux Cha ..

5 minutes ago
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

6 minutes ago
 AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-li ..

AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-like situation in state

5 minutes ago
 Control rooms setups at DC offices

Control rooms setups at DC offices

5 minutes ago
 SC reduces number of summer holidays

SC reduces number of summer holidays

5 minutes ago
 Four family members sustain burns

Four family members sustain burns

5 minutes ago
 CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV ..

CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV augmentation project

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan