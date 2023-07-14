Open Menu

Four Family's Members Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Four family's members killed in road accident

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Four members of a family including woman and new born baby were killed in a collision between motorcycle and speedy truck, on Ratodero-Larkana road, near Wassand Sakh( Distributory) on Friday.

According to police, four persons namely Muhammad Seelro (38), Muhammad Yousif Seelro (30), Mst.

Manzooraan Seelro (52) and a new born baby of Village Seelro of Ratodero taluka(Larkana) were riding on a Motorcycle when their two wheeler collided with a speedy truck on the road, The truck driver was arrested, the police said.

The bodies after postmortem were handed over to the heirs.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

