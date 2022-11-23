Four farmers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Four farmers were booked on the charge of burning paddy residual remains near here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, inspection teams of Agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Kotmomin and found four farmers--Muhammad Nawaz, Ashiq Hussain, Allah Ditta and Masood, involved in burning residues of crops.

Cases were registered against them.