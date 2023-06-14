Four farmers booked over water theft:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force team arrested four farmers on the charge of water theft from the canals in the district here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources,the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids in various areas of the districts and caught four farmers, including Zahid, Mukhtar, Ramzan and Muhammad Iqbal who were stealing water from main canals.

On the report of the irrigation team,police registered cases against the water pilferers.