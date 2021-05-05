Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack from Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) At least four FC personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District.

According to the ISPR, the FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border.

The FC troops responded promptly.

The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.

The martyrs include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsanullah and Naik Sultan.

