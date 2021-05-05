UrduPoint.com
Four FC Personnel Embraced Martyrdom In Terrorist Attack From Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISPR says that he FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) At least four FC personnel on Wednesday embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District.

The FC troops responded promptly.

The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.

The martyrs include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsanullah and Naik Sultan.

