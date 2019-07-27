Four FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Turbat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) At least four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in Balochistan in an attack on Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

According to details, terrorists opened fire on FC Balochistan troops on Saturday.

Four personnel, including an FC officer, were martyred in the attack.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack took place when the FC Balochistan troops were carrying out a combing and sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat area.

The four martyred personnel includes Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, six Pakistani soldiers have been martyred in a cross border attack from Afghanistan in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, terrorists from across the border opened fire at Pakistan Army soldiers patrolling near Gurbaz, North Wazirstan near the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

The Pak Army gave a befitting response to the attack, the ISPR added.

Following the attack, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter and condemned the attacks.

“Shahadat of 6 sldrs on Pak-Afg Bdr & 4 in Bln is the sacrifice Pakistan making for peace in the region. While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Bln. Their efforts shall IA fail,” he wrote.