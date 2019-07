Four Frontier Corps (FC) troops, including an officer, embraced martyrdom, when they were fired upon by terrorists during a combing / sensitization operation between Hushab and Turbat in Balochistan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Four Frontier Corps (FC) troops, including an officer, embraced martyrdom, when they were fired upon by terrorists during a combing / sensitization operation between Hushab and Turbat in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred included Capt Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.