Four feeders to be made load-shedding free in Dera: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak has said that four feeders of the district were being made load-shedding free in a week time.

Talking to media persons at his office, he said after recovery of dues during the ongoing drive in the district, four feeders including City One, Town Hall, Topanwala, and Saddar would be provided round-the-clock power supply to its consumers in the first phase.

In this regard, he said a letter had been written to the Additional Chief Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to contact the Federal government in this regard.

During the second phase, the commissioner said in the Rural Division and City Division, four feeders- a process had also been initiated to make four feeders- City Two, Muslim Bazaar, CRBC, and Cantt-II loadshedding free.

Regarding election-related arrangements, he said the training of AROs and ROs in the four districts of Dera Division had been completed, adding submission of candidates' nomination papers and scrutiny process were also completed.

Similarly, he added elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure the general elections in a peaceful environment.

He also said polio campaigns would be conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and south Waziristan districts.

President of the Traders Association, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

He said in Dera Ismail Khan Division the most sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations had been identified, with additional personnel requested for their security due to security concerns.

