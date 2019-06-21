UrduPoint.com
Four Fell Unconscious Due To Suffocation In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:34 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Four people were fainted due to suffocation while repairing a generator installed in a well in village Mungiwali- about 15 kilometers from Attock city on Friday.

District emergency officer Dr Mian Mohammad Ishfaq said that 26 years old Mohammad Zubair climbed down the well to repair petrol generator installed with water pumpl.

He said Zubair fainted from inhaling poisonous gas accumulated in the well.

He said that when 45 years old Mohammad Saeed climbed down to inquired about Zubair he also fainted followed by 50 years old Noor Mohammad and Mohammad Aslam (age-48). Local people informed the rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 workers reached the spot and pulled out the fainted persons and shifted them to district headquarters hospital from where one person was shifted to CMH Attock due to critical condition.

