Four fertilizer dealers arrested, 25 others booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Agriculture department arrested four fertilizer dealers, sealed three outlets and registered cases against 25 dealers during the last one month.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hamid said here Saturday that action against fertilizer dealers had been taken on the charges of hoarding of fertilizer and selling it at exorbitant rates in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division.

He said that strict monitoring of the sale and supply of the urea fertilizers was carried on across division, adding that agri teams had conducted 92 raids and checked the record of 290 dealers during the last month.

The dealers had also been imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million on overcharging, he said.

He said that the government price of one bag urea was fixed at Rs 1850 and a zero tolerance policy was being adopted in this regard.