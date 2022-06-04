UrduPoint.com

Four Fertilizer Dealers Arrested, 25 Others Booked

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Four fertilizer dealers arrested, 25 others booked

The Agriculture department arrested four fertilizer dealers, sealed three outlets and registered cases against 25 dealers during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Agriculture department arrested four fertilizer dealers, sealed three outlets and registered cases against 25 dealers during the last one month.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hamid said here Saturday that action against fertilizer dealers had been taken on the charges of hoarding of fertilizer and selling it at exorbitant rates in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division.

He said that strict monitoring of the sale and supply of the urea fertilizers was carried on across division, adding that agri teams had conducted 92 raids and checked the record of 290 dealers during the last month.

The dealers had also been imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million on overcharging, he said.

He said that the government price of one bag urea was fixed at Rs 1850 and a zero tolerance policy was being adopted in this regard.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Fine Sale Agri Price All Government Million

Recent Stories

Motorcycling: Catalonia MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Catalonia MotoGP grid

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure ..

Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo ..

4 minutes ago
 West African leaders discuss sanctions on juntas

West African leaders discuss sanctions on juntas

4 minutes ago
 AJK Govt announces to revive Panchayat, Jirga syst ..

AJK Govt announces to revive Panchayat, Jirga system in the State soon

4 minutes ago
 Saplings planted to mark world environment day

Saplings planted to mark world environment day

4 minutes ago
 Aleix Espargaro scorches to pole in record time in ..

Aleix Espargaro scorches to pole in record time in Catalonia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.