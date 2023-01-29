UrduPoint.com

Four Fertilizer Dealers Arrested, Shop Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Four fertilizer dealers arrested, shop sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration has arrested four fertilizer dealers and imposed fine on marriage hall owners over different violations during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, the Assistant Commissioner Burewala Adil Omer launched a crackdown against fertilizer dealers and marriage halls. The officers found four fertilizer dealers involved in selling fertilizer on high rates.

The officer arrested the dealers and sealed one dealer shop over violations besides registration of FIR against them.

The officer also imposed fine of Rs 175,000 on the dealers.

The assistant commissioner imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a marriage hall and arrested the owner over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that strict action was being taken against the fertilizer dealers over profiteering adding that zero tolerance policy was being followed against the people involved in hoarding and profiteering.

